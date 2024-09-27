How to watch today's Newcastle United vs Manchester City Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Newcastle and Manchester City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Newcastle will take on Premier League leaders Manchester City at the St James' Park on Saturday.

Newcastle are heading into this fixture on the back of a shocking 3-1 defeat at the hands of Fulham. Their way back to points will be difficult against an in-form City.

Pep Guardiola's team has a one-point advantage at the top of the standings over second-placed Liverpool. They won their first four matches in a row before being held by Arsenal in their most recent outing.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Newcastle vs Manchester City online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Premier League match between Man City and Newcastle will be broadcast live on TNT Sports.

In the United States (US), the game will be available to stream live online on Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Sling, DirecTV Stream and Universo.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Newcastle vs Manchester City kick-off time

Date: September 28, 2024 Kick-off time: 7.30am ET / 12.30pm BST Venue: St James' Park

The match will be played at St James' Park on Saturday, with kick-off at 7.30 am ET / 12.30 pm BST.

Team news & squads

Newcastle team news

Newcastle will be without Callum Wilson, Sven Botman, Jamaal Lascelles, and Lewis Miley.

Manager Eddie Howe has also confirmed that Matt Targett will miss the weekend match due to a flare-up of eczema.

Alexander Isak is doubtful after a toe injury kept him out of first-team training this week. He may still make the lineup in time.

Newcastle United possible XI: Pope; Livramento, Schar, Burn, Hall; Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Gordon, Isak, Barnes

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pope, Dubravka, Gillespie, Ruddy, Vlachodimos Defenders: Trippier, Schar, Krafth, Hall, Livramento, Kelly, Burn, A. Murphy Midfielders: Joelinton, Tonali, Barnes, J. Murphy, Almiron, Guimaraes, Longstaff Forwards: Gordon, Isak, Osula

Manchester City team news

Manchester City will be missing key playmaker Kevin De Bruyne for Sunday's highly anticipated clash, as the club is reportedly unwilling to take any risks with his recent groin injury sustained during the Champions League.

While De Bruyne’s absence is not expected to be long-term, Phil Foden is likely to step in for his first start of the season. Both Nathan Ake and Oscar Bobb remain sidelined as well.

Manchester City possible XI: Ederson; Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol; Lewis, Kovacic; Savinho, Bernardo, Gundogan, Doku; Haaland.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ederson, Ortega, Carson Defenders: Walker, Dias, Stones, Gvardiol, Akanji, Lewis Midfielders: Kovacic, Grealish, Rodri, Gundogan, Silva, Nunes, McAtee Forwards: Haaland, Doku, Savinho

Head-to-Head Record

[repurpose content from the match preview article] mentioning their last 5 matches in the league and the historical matches between the two teams in the said competition]

Date Match Competition 16/03/24 Manchester City 2 - 0 Newcastle United FA Cup 13/01/24 Newcastle United 2 - 3 Manchester City Premier 28/09/23 Newcastle United 1 - 0 Manchester City League Cup 20/08/23 Manchester City 1 - 0 Newcastle United Premier 04/03/23 Manchester City 2 - 0 Newcastle United Premier League

Useful links