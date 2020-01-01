Vipers SC appoint Kajoba as Golola's successor

The new tactician is expected to lead the Venoms in his first game in charge against Mbarara City in two days

(UPL) side Vipers SC have appointed Fred Kajoba as their new coach.

Kajoba has been appointed to take the mantle at St. Mary's following the dismissal of Edward Golola and his entire technical bench on January 23.

Golola was dismissed following a humiliation from third-tier side Kajjansi United in the preliminary round of the Uganda Cup.

Golola was sent home together with his entire technical team.

“Vipers Sports Club can confirm Fred Kajoba has been appointed the first-team coach,” the club said in a statement on their website.

“The management believes that in Kajoba we have a manager with significant experience at the highest level of football, which can come in and immediately help deliver our objectives.

“Kajoba will take charge with immediate effect and will be joined by Ibrahim Mugisha as goalkeeping coach, working alongside Edward Ssali aka Baiano as a trainer.”

The former Simba SC goalkeeper coach hopes to lead the Venoms to a third Premier League title as he returns to coaching.

“I am excited to be joining one of the biggest clubs in the country and it is where it should be at the moment. And I am sure we can still go on and win this season’s title,” Kajoba said.

“I am looking forward to working with the players and staff at this great club.”

Kajoba last coached another Premier League side Bright Stars and left before the current season began as his place was taken by Muhammed Kisekka.

He is set to meet his new players on Sunday before conducting the first training session as they prepare to face Mbarara City on February 28.

The 2016 Uganda Cup champions lead the table with 42 points ahead of KCCA FC who have 38 after 18 matches.

They have lost only two games in the league, having won 13 and drew in another three.