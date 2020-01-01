Vandenbroeck discusses Simba SC's transfer and squad plans

The Belgian has also revealed he is keen on keeping Ivorian Pascal Wawa whose contract expires this season

Simba SC head coach Sven Vandenbroeck has revealed he is aiming at working with 25 players in the 2020/2021 season.

The 20-time league champions are targeting the Mainland league title this season and to get a chance to play in the Caf . The tactician has repeatedly stated the need to revamp the squad with quality players.

"I have no idea [of how many players we will sign]," the 40-year-old Vandenbroeck told Goal.

"However, it is not a question of numbers, but it is about the quality since we can have quantity without quality.

"I would like to work with a squad of 25 players, not more; 20 experienced infield players, two youth players and three goalkeepers."

Among the players who have been linked with a move away from the club is Pascal Wawa whose contract expires at the end of the current campaign. Reports have it the tactician wanted to sign his replacement.

"Rumours and talks are everywhere. I would like to keep him," Vandenboeck replied when asked about the future of the former Azam FC defender.

The 34-year-old was signed from Sudanese side Al-Merrikh in 2017. His situation is likened to Sharaf Shaiboub whose contract with the club ends this season.

However, he might be handed a one year contract if he proves his worth in the remaining games.

Despite Simba aiming at winning a double this season, Vandenbroeck had stated in an earlier interview that it will be tough to achieve the fete.

Defending champions Azam FC and Yanga SC are some of the teams battling for the right to represent the country in the continental assignment. However, the Belgian believes winning the Tanzania Mainland League is the priority.

"The chance to win the league is big; with 17 points ahead of number two [Azam]," Vandenbroeck told Goal.

"We need four wins out of 10 games to be champions. But for the , we will have to work hard to win it. The Cup winners take the second spot in Caf competitions, so all other teams will put their focus on winning the competitions.

"It will be difficult because the top four in the league are all still in the race for the Cup."