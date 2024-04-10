UFC 300: Top fighters receive custom kit designs for big event

Brand new looks for a historic UFC card

UFC 300 is officially upon us. The historic card gets underway on April 13 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the main card, Alex Pereira will face off with Jamahal Hill as they fight for the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship crown.

Ahead of the event, it's been revealed that some of the biggest fighters for UFC 300 have had a kit makeover, which leans into their individual identities and stories.

New apparel pieces have been designed for Alex Pereira, Zhang Weili, Justin Gaethje, and Max Holloway - with the series titled 'Adrenaline Unrivaled'.

Alex Pereira's shorts pay homage to his home country of Brazil, with plenty of vibrant colours running throughout the geometric print.

Zhang Weili's co-ord apparel is all about unleashing the dragon. The red and black colourway features a dragon scale graphic - seeing as 2024 is the year of the Dragon, this outfit could prove lucky for Weili.

Max Holloway's shorts, which he helped design, are about the stunning island of Hawaii, featuring the state's flag colours and beautiful hibiscus flowers.

Finally, Justin Gaethje's shorts feature the classic stripes and stars of the American flag but with a monochromatic look that modernises the whole aesthetic.

It's still yet to be confirmed and seen whether the fighters will sport their new looks in the ring at UFC 300.

How can I watch UFC 300?

In the United States, coverage of UFC 300 will be shown as a pay-per-view event on ESPN television and streamed through the channel's online service, ESPN+.

In the UK, UFC 300 will be available to watch on TNT Sports.

If you're in Australia, you can catch all the UFC action on Kayo Sports.