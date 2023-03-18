Tigres vs Monterrey: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Liga MX game

Aditya Gokhale
|
Tigres festejo Concachampions 2023@TigresOficial
Tigres UANLMonterreyLiga MXTigres UANL vs Monterrey

Here's how you can watch Tigres UANL vs Monterrey live on TV or stream.

As Tigres and Monterrey square off at San Nicolas de los Garza on Matchday 12 of the Clausura 2023, the Sultana del Norte will once again resonate with excitement.

This game has earned a special place in the hearts of soccer fans across the nation and takes on a particular importance this season due to the two clubs' standings.

Monterrey are the leader of the competition with 28 points, but must win to stay in that first position which gives them a direct pass to the playoffs.

For their part, the Tigers have 21 points and are in the running for second place in the table; however, with a combination of results they could be the leaders of the tournament, which is why this Clásico Regio goes beyond rivalry.

Tigres vs Monterrey date & kick-off time

Game Tigres vs Monterrey
DateSaturday, 18 March
Time9:05pm ET / 1:05am GMT (19 March)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the match will be telecast on TUDN USA.

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will not be broadcast live or live-streamed

CountryTV channelLive stream
USTUDN USAN/A
UKN/A

N/A

MexicoN/AIzzi

Tigres UANL team news and squad

Andre-Pierre Gignac is still unfit and is the only player who will miss the match for Tigres. The rest of the squad is available for selection.

PositionClub America players
Goalkeepers Guzman, Ortega
Defenders Caetano, Lichnovsky, Reyes, Angulo, Aquino, Lorona, Garza Garcia, Tercero
Midfielders Lainez, Cordova, Gorriaran, Quinones, Pizzaro, Carioca, Fulgencio, Vigon, Ayala
Forwards Lopez, Ibanez

Possible Tigres UANL starting XI: Guzman; Garza Garcia, Reyes, Caetano, Angulo; Carioca, Pizarro; Gorriaran, Cordova, Aquino; Ibanez

Monterrey team news and squad

Monterrey have the entire squad available for selection and doesn't have any injury concerns.

PositionClub America players
Goalkeepers Andrada, Cardenas
Defenders Moreno, Medina, Vegas, Gallardo, Guzman, Aguirre, Guttierez
Midfielders Meza, Govea, A. Gonzalez, Rojas, Romo, J. Gonzalez, Ortiz, Cortizo
Forwards Mori, Vergara, Berterame

Possible Club America starting XI: Andrada; Moreno, Guzman, Medina, Gallardo; Ortiz, Romo; González, Berterame, Aguirre; Mori.

