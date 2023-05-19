Thomas Tuchel admits he ‘loves’ Joao Cancelo as Bayern boss claims full-back is ‘happy and comfortable’ in Germany amid exit links

Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel says that he "loves" Joao Cancelo and says the on-loan full-back is "happy" at the German club.

Bayern can sign Cancelo this summer

Reports claim they will not trigger option

Full-back linked to Arsenal and Barcelona

WHAT HAPPENED? It was reported this week that the Bundesliga champions do not plan on triggering their option to sign him in a permanent deal worth €70 million (£62m/$78m) and that he will move on this summer. However, Tuchel insists no such decision has been made as he expressed his admiration for the Portugal international.

WHAT THEY SAID: "We haven't had that conversation yet. I think he feels very comfortable here. But in the end, all parties in such a loan deal are part of the decision," he said at a press conference. "Regardless, I love him. His qualities and desire to train are unique. Of course, he still has room to become part of the team and contribute his skills to the team. I have a feeling he's really happy. We'll discuss everything else after the season."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Cancelo, 28, has featured 19 times since joining Bayern on loan from Manchester City. A return to the Premier League giants looks unlikely at this point, but Arsenal and Barcelona are reported to be interested in signing him this summer.

WHAT NEXT? Cancelo will likely be in action on Saturday when Bayern face RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga.