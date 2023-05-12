Arsenal to move for Joao Cancelo? Gunners join Barcelona in race for full-back as Mikel Arteta plots another Man City reunion

Arsenal are reportedly ready to join Barcelona in the race for Joao Cancelo, with the Portuguese appearing to have no future at Manchester City.

WHAT HAPPENED? The versatile 28-year-old departed the Etihad Stadium in January when completing a loan move to Bayern Munich. That deal includes the option for a €70 million (£61m/$76m) transfer, but said option is unlikely to be taken up by the reigning Bundesliga champions.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: According to 90min, Bayern would be open to the idea of extending Cancelo’s loan agreement, but other interested parties are now sniffing around. It is claimed that Arsenal form part of that pack, alongside La Liga giants Barca, with Mikel Arteta having previously worked with the Portugal international at City.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Arsenal prised Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko away from Manchester in 2022, with another reunion potentially on the cards for Pep Guardiola’s former assistant Arteta. The Gunners reportedly believe that Cancelo would be another useful option in their tactical system.

WHAT NEXT? Barca are, however, said to be readying a loan approach of their own – with permanent deals thin on the ground at Camp Nou amid ongoing financial struggles - while Real Madrid are scouring the market for a right-back that would provide competition and cover to veteran defender Dani Carvajal.