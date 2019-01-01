Tanzanian giants Simba SC dismiss reports linking John Bocco to Polokwane City

Bocco has signed a new two-year deal with Simba SC and he will not be joining South African side Polokwane City, according to the Tanzanian club

Tanzanian giants Simba Sports Club have refuted media reports that striker John Bocco is on his way to .

In a statement released by the club, Simba SC said they have never held talks with Polokwane-based outfit over the possible transfer of Bocco, despite growing rumours that an agreement was reached.

According to Simba, the lanky marksman has extended his contract by a further two years,a decision which has made the club management happy.

Bocco still had six months left on his previous deal with Wekundu wa Msimbazi, who made into the group stage of the Caf .

John Bocco amesaini mkataba mpya wa miaka miwili kuendelea kuichezea klabu yetu. Bocco ambaye alikuwa mchezaji bora wa Simba na Ligi Kuu kwa msimu wa 2017/18 na Mshambuliaji Bora kwa msimu wa 2018/19 amefunga jumla ya mabao 30 ya Ligi katika misimu miwili. #NguvuMoja pic.twitter.com/6f867oWEU2 — Simba Sports Club (@SimbaSCTanzania) June 10, 2019

The 29-year-old striker has been with Simba since leaving Azam FC in 2017.

He netted 30 Tanzanian goals over the past two seasons for the Dar es Salaam outfit.

Bocco found the back of the net just once for Simba in nine Caf Champions League matches this past season.

He is a fully capped international with 67 matches under his belt. He has scored 16 international goals for the Taifa Stars.

While Simba may have denied the reports, it remains to be seen if they will be keen to sell Bocco should they be approached for his services, especially with the South African transfer window only opening on July 1, 2019.