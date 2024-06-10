Spanish Grand Prix 2024 tickets: How to buy, F1 ticket prices, weekend passes & more

Here's all you need to know about how to get your hands on tickets for this year's race from the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya

The Spanish Grand Prix holds a historic place on the Formula One season calendar. It is one of the oldest races in which drivers and constructors participate, with all the action unfolding from the historic Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

Having celebrated its centenary in 2013, the event continues to scale new heights and is one of the most significant dates on the sporting calendar in Catalonia and Spain every year.

The 2024 edition of the race looks set to be no different, as Max Verstappen continues to aim for a fourth world championship - but the Dutchman is sure to face a hostile reception from a crowd backing home heroes such as Carlos Sainz Jr. and Fernando Alonso.

For many, being in the grandstand for a Formula One race is as close to a bucket list dream as they might get, but fear not, because GOAL has everything you need to know to grab a seat at the 2024 Spanish Grand Prix.

Read on for our guide on how to buy tickets, how much they’ll cost, and what the schedule looks like ahead of the sport’s latest visit to Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya this year.

How to buy 2024 Spanish Grand Prix 2024 tickets

Fans can purchase tickets for the 2024 Spanish Grand Prix through several retailers. They are offered by the Formula One Ticket Portal, accessed directly through the sport’s website, and the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya Ticket Portal, operated directly by the track.

Additionally, fans can purchase resale tickets on the secondary marketplace through retailers such as StubHub, one of the more popular providers for those looking to buy a seat beyond official channels.

However, remember to read all the terms and conditions when purchasing a second-hand ticket and ensure that your consumer rights are protected.

2024 Spanish Grand Prix Ticket Prices

Spanish Grand Prix 2024 Schedule

Date Phase Time (CEST) Friday, June 21 Practice 1 13:30 pm Friday, June 21 Practice 2 17:00 pm Saturday, June 22 Practice 3 12:30 pm Saturday, June 22 Qualifying 16:00 pm Sunday, June 23 Race 15:00 pm

What is the average ticket price for Formula One races?

The average ticket price to attend a Formula One race has several variable answers. It depends on location, circuit, season, and many other factors that can significantly raise the price.

Historic races that represent the most prestigious track events of the campaign and street races with limited access for fans, such as Monaco and Singapore, often find themselves at the higher end of the price scale, while others in mainland Europe and Asia can generally be found with cheaper tickets, such as Hungary and Japan.

Your seating location relative to the track is then important. Grandstand tickets are often the most expensive, but not always, while seats further away from the main action frequently come at reduced prices.

Additionally, many races offer multiple-day passes, allowing fans to attend action across the full racing weekend. These can sometimes represent a discount on individual tickets but can also be conversely overpriced, depending on the package purchased.

Hospitality is also offered at all races, with packages sold by F1 Experiences on a race-by-race basis throughout the campaign. Demand often outstrips allocation in these instances, meaning they can be hard to obtain.

What are the best Formula One races to attend?

The best Formula One races to attend are subjective, given that some will prefer traditional courses over street venues or wish for an event that delivers more atmosphere than any other.

For classical purists, the Monaco Grand Prix, the Australian Grand Prix, and the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix take place on several of the most famed circuits in the world. New fans may gravitate towards the Singapore Grand Prix, the Las Vegas Grand Prix, and the Qatar Grand Prix, races that cover exciting street circuits or represent the pinnacle of the campaign.

FAQs

How much is a ticket to the Spanish Grand Prix?

Tickets to the Spanish Grand Prix start at €120 for a Friday day pass and €200 for the race itself on Sunday. Further options are priced depending on package and location within the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

Where can I buy tickets for the Spanish Grand Prix?

Tickets for the Spanish Grand Prix can be bought directly through Formula One or the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. Fans can also purchase tickets on the secondary marketplace through StubHub.

What is the cheapest Formula One race to attend?

On average, the Chinese Grand Prix is the cheapest Formula One race to attend. However, please be aware that prices fluctuate between events on a seasonal basis, meaning that others may be available for less at varying points of the campaign.

How far in advance do you have to buy Formula One tickets?

Ticket sale windows vary by race throughout the Formula One season and can fluctuate appropriately as such. Typically, however, you can expect tickets to be available between six and nine months before the race.

For more information, keep a close eye on the race you hope to attend and compare previous sales windows to formulate potential dates if they are yet to be announced.

