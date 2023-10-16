Ex-Arsenal defender Sokratis rejects Real Betis move, 'hoping' Bayern Munich come calling amid injury crisis

Former Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos is hoping to join Bayern Munich after rejecting a proposed Real Betis move.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Greek defender is currently a free agent after leaving Olympiacos at the end of the 2022/23 season. He is hoping for an offer from Bayern Munich to arrive as he recently rejected a move to La Liga side Real Betis, according to Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The reigning Bundesliga champions are in search of a central defender after losing Dayot Upamecano and Matthijs de Ligt to long-term injuries. BILD recently reportedly that Thomas Tuchel could consider reuniting with Sokratis whom he managed at Dortmund in the past.

WHAT NEXT? The Bavarian giants were earlier linked with a move for their former player Jerome Boateng but they opted against going through with it following backlash from the club's fans. They will be next seen in action against Mainz on October 21.