Simon Msuva: Tanzania international on why Wydad Casablanca came in for him

The former Azam FC striker reveals he has agreed a fairly long-term agreement with the Moroccan heavyweights

international Simon HappyGod Msuva has confirmed he has indeed signed for .

Msuva has revealed the new deal will see him stay with the former Caf winners for four years after his contract with Difaa El Jadida ended. His statement, that is yet to be confirmed by the Moroccan giants, came a day after Goal speculated on the move.

“It is true that I have signed for Wydad Casablanca for four years and I will be joining them officially after the assignment with the national team,” Msuva told Daily News.

“To be honest, it was not easy for my former club Difaa El Jadida to let me because they still needed my services but I thank God for making it possible in the end.

“I look forward to the next challenge.”

The former Yanga SC star explained what could have attracted the 20-time Botola Pro winners for his services.

“It was easy for Wydad Casablanca to admire my services because I play in the same league with them. I have played against them on several occasions and it was difficult for my former team to get three points from them,” he added.

He also spoke highly of his former club and the value the Taifa Stars call summons added to his career.

“Difaa El Jadida are a good team, have quality players and I can remember during my first season we played in the Caf Champions League but we did not go far, unfortunately,” he concluded.

“I believe my output at the club and the goals I scored helped a lot to sell my potential. The regular call-ups to the national team also helped a great deal in adding my value.”

At Difaa El Jadida, the 27-year-old scored five goals and provided three assists in 28 games in Botola Pro last season.

Msuva joined Difaa El Jadida in 2017 and in 90 general appearances, he managed to score 43 goals.

It was the second time the forward managed to score 43 goals for a club having done the same for the Mainland record champions Young Africans (Yanga SC), although he played four more games for the Tanzanian side than he has done for the Moroccan top-flight outfit.

Msuva joined Azam FC – his first big club from 2010 to 2011 - where he found the back of the net in 11 occasions in 35 games for the 2013 Tanzania champions.

He then moved to Moro United, where again he hit a double-digits in one year as he scored 15 goals in 37 matches and his potential attracted Yanga who approached, signed and kept him from 2012 to 2017.

Msuva is with the national team preparing to tackle in an African Cup of Nations qualifier on Friday.