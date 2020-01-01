Msuva: Tanzania forward completes Wydad Casablanca four-year move - Reports

Should the transfer be eventually confirmed, the winger would have joined the biggest club of his 10-year career

Tanzania winger Simon Msuva has reportedly signed for Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca for four years, joining from Difaa El Jadida.

Msuva’s contract with Difaa El Jadida is understood to have ended and that paved the way for him to negotiate the Wydad Casablanca move that is yet to be confirmed by either party.

Msuva is currently with the Tanzania national team in Turkey preparing to tackle Tunisia in an African Cup of Nations qualifier on November 13.

Given captain Mbwana Samatta is unlikely to be part of the squad that will face the Carthage Eagles, Msuva, being one of the big stars, is expected to lead the Taifa Stars, who are looking for a second win in the group.

Msuva plays as a winger but at times can be used as a second striker and Wydad Casablanca consider him one of the foreign stars that will strengthen their attacking department.

The Tanzanian is said to have agreed to a four-year deal with the Reds. At Difaa El Jadida, the 27-year-old scored five goals and provided three assists in 28 games in Botola Pro last season.

Msuva joined Difaa El Jadida in 2017 and in 90 general appearances, he managed to score 43 goals.

It was the second time the forward managed to score 43 goals for a club having done the same for the Mainland Premier League record champions Young Africans (Yanga SC), although he played four more games for the Tanzanian side than he has done for the Moroccan top-flight outfit.

Msuva joined Azam FC – his first big club from 2010 to 2011 - where he found the back of the net in 11 occasions in 35 games for the 2013 Tanzania champions.

He then moved to Moro United, where again he hit a double-digits in one year as he scored 15 goals in 37 matches and his potential attracted Yanga who approached, signed and kept him from 2012 to 2017.

The move to Wydad Casablanca would be Msuva’s biggest transfer as he joins a team that is a regular participant in the Caf competitions.

They have won the Champions League in 1992 and in 2017 and were finalists in 2011 and in 2019. They are 20-time domestic league winners and have won the Moroccan Throne Cups on nine occasions.

They are also a regional powerhouse having won the Arab Club Championship Cup once in 1989 and were finalists in 2008 and in 2009.

The Casablanca club has also won the Arab Super Cup once and that occurred in 1992.