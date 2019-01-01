Simba SC fire coach Aussems days after suspending him

The Tanzanian giants have confirmed parting ways with the Belgian coach on mutual consent

Simba SC have fired coach Patrick Aussems a few months after he failed to guide the team to the group stage of the Caf .

The Tanzanian champions have confirmed in a statement seen by Goal they have parted ways with the Belgian coach on Saturday.

“We have officially terminated the contract of Aussems to handle Simba SC,” the statement seen by Goal stated.

“Simba board reached this decision after the coach failed to discharge his duties as agreed in the contract and also after he failed to take the team to the group stage of the Caf Champions League.

“The decision also comes just five days after Aussems was suspended by the club owing to disciplinary issues.”

The Belgian coach has also confirmed the decision by Simba to end his contract.

The board of directors, through the CEO , just told me that I was no longer the head coach of Simba . pic.twitter.com/DlVjxkTNgz — Patrick Aussems (@PatrickAussems) November 30, 2019

“The board of directors, through the CEO, just told me I was no longer the head coach of Simba,” Aussems wrote on his Twitter page.

Earlier last week, Aussems was involved in a war of words with Simba officials after he decided to travel to his native country without the club’s permission.

Aussems also admitted he has been served with a suspension letter shortly after leading the club to a 3-0 win over Ruvu Shooting last Saturday.

“It is true I have received the letter stating the club's decision and it came just after our game against Ruvu Shooting. The club says they took the decision after I went missing for two days while I was attending to my private issues," he said at the time.

Wekundu wa Msimbazi have gone ahead to confirm Dennis Kitambi as the caretaker coach as they look for Aussems replacement.

"The Board has appointed the assistant coach Dennis Kitambi as the interim caretaker coach. The post of the head coach has now become vacant and the club will make announcements as soon as the new head coach has been confirmed."

Aussems was born on February 6 in 1965 at Moelingen, and has played football for various clubs in Europe, including RCS Vise, Standard Liege, K.A.A. Gent, R.F.C. Seraing all Belgians side and 's ES Troyes AC.

He has also coached various clubs in Europe, Asia, and Africa. In Africa, apart from Simba, he had coached KSA of and AC of Congo respectively.