Sign Victor Osimhen over Harry Kane! Man Utd urged by Andy Cole to take transfer inspiration from Man City’s Erling Haaland deal

Manchester United have been advised by Andy Cole to take inspiration from Erling Haaland’s move to England and sign Victor Osimhen over Harry Kane.

Red Devils in the market for another No.9

Arch-rivals have one on their books

Napoli & Spurs stars considered to be top targets

WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Devils are once again in the market for another proven goalscorer, with it clear that a prolific No.9 is required at Old Trafford in order for Erik ten Hag’s side to take themselves to the next level. Arch-rivals Manchester City have found themselves somebody to fit that bill, with Norwegian frontman Haaland netting 42 goals this season, and Cole believes United should be looking to do a similar deal in the next transfer window by prioritising potential over pedigree.

WHAT THEY SAID: The 1999 Treble winner has told King Casino Bonus of the moves United should make over the summer, amid talk of interest being held in superstar performers from Napoli and Tottenham: “Harry Kane is 30 years old next season and Victor Osimhen is currently 24 years old and he's already done a lot at his age too. Italian football is difficult but there will be no doubts that he can adapt to the Premier League. If Manchester United want to pay £100m for a 24-year-old or a 30-year-old, you have to look at it in the long term. The only value Manchester United can get from Kane is if he can win them the Premier League. Meanwhile, Osimhen is near the same age as Erling Haaland and look what he's doing at the moment. If Haaland stays at Manchester City for another four years, he'll still be worth £100m or more, so it depends on what Manchester United are looking for.

“Unfortunately in football, everyone wants instant success, but that does not guarantee a bright future for the club. Look at Manchester City, they did not have instant success and look at them now. The players Pep Guardiola brought in were always young and he could still sell them for a decent price if he needed to. That's what I think Manchester United should do because they have been caught too many times bringing in players for ridiculous fees and on ridiculous wages who have run down their contracts, I don't think they can afford to be caught in that position again.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Neither Kane nor Osimhen is going to come cheap if United do decide to table formal offers this summer, with the expectation being that a nine-figure sum would need to change hands in order for the Red Devils to land themselves a top target.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

(C)Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Nigeria international Osimhen has hit 25 goals for Serie A leaders Napoli this season, while Kane has 23 efforts to his name at Spurs – with the 29-year-old frontman becoming Tottenham and England’s all-time leading scorer in the 2022-23 campaign.