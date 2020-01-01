'Going to England would be a good thing' - Real Madrid outcast James talks up Premier League move

The Colombia international wants to leave Santiago Bernabeu after another disappointing campaign

James Rodriguez says he would like to move to the as he looks to seal a departure from .

The 29-year-old midfielder has entered the final year of his contract with the Spanish champions and is unlikely to play a key role under Zinedine Zidane next season.

The international, who made just 14 appearances in all competitions in 2019-20, has been linked with a transfer to and as well as in recent weeks, and he says he would be open to making the switch to .

"I've already been in several good leagues and the only thing missing is and the Premier League, you have to see where I want to go or where they want me to go," he said in an interview with Daniel Habif. "Going to England would be a good thing, it's a top league.

"I too would like to know where I am going. It may take days or weeks until I know where I am going. I really don't know. I want to go where I can play, where I am happy and where I feel loved by the whole world."

James says Madrid denied him the opportunity to leave the club last year and he hopes to become a first-team regular somewhere else.

He said: “[Zidane] has his own tastes for some players and he is respectable.

“I don't get involved there. When you see that you don't have the same opportunities as your team-mates, it's difficult. I wanted to leave and the club wouldn't let me leave.

“I wanted to go where I could have played, I knew I would not have opportunities, because Zidane already had his base. My wish was that the fans would have the memory of my previous stage at Madrid, not this. I did get 36 goals and 42 assists.

“[This season] is one of the biggest disappointments of my career, but thank God I am young and I have years ahead of me to be happy.”

James joined Real Madrid from in 2014 and has made 125 appearances in all competitions.