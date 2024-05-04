Real Madrid player ratings vs Cadiz: Get the champagne ready! Brahim Diaz & Jude Bellingham get La Liga title party started as Los Blancos put Bayern in their crosshairs

Carlo Ancelotti's side picked up a vital three points that could see them lock up the league title before the day's finished.

With Carlo Ancelotti resting most of his big guns, Brahim Diaz got the job done for Real Madrid, scoring one goal and assisting another as Los Blancos breezed past Cadiz to move within touching distance of regaining La Liga.

Eder Militao came closest for Los Blancos in the first half, his 30-yard effort stinging the palms of the sprawling Jeremias Ledesma. Ancelotti's side looked a more assertive side after the break, and Diaz provided the crucial moment, spinning his man before firing a guided effort into the top corner from outside the box.

Diaz set up the second, too, cutting back for Jude Bellingham, who got on the scoresheet within five minutes of being substituted on. Dani Carvajal could have put the game beyond doubt with 10 minutes remaining, but fired over with the goal gaping. Joselu made up for his miss, though, completing a sweeping counter-attack to seal a convincing 3-0 victory in second-half stoppage time.

Madrid are now playing a waiting game. If Barcelona drop points against Girona in the Catalonian derby, they will be league winners by the end of the day.

GOAL rates Real Madrid's players from the Santiago Bernabeu...