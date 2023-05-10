Rafael Leao is going nowhere! AC Milan star deals transfer blow to Chelsea and Real Madrid by signing new contract at San Siro

Rafael Leao will reportedly sign a new long-term contract at AC Milan in an apparent rejection of transfer interest from Chelsea and Real Madrid.

Leao a popular transfer target

AC Milan didn't want to lose him

Sides agree on five-year deal

WHAT HAPPENED?The Athletic reported the deal, which is expected to last five years. The Portugal international had sent mixed signals publicly over the past year as to his future, but it now appears he's ready to stick with the AC Milan project a while longer. His previous deal was set to expire after next season.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Chelsea in particular have been closely linked with Leao and tried to secure a deal for him near the end of last summer's transfer window. But the Blues have struggled on the pitch since then and added several attackers to their squad, while AC Milan are now in the Champions League semi-final and reliant on Leao as their top star.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite dealing with injury issues of late, Leao has scored 12 goals and delivered seven assists in Serie A this season. The 23-year-old is expected to be rewarded with a significant pay rise in his new contract.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Leao is fighting to regain full fitness and has returned to training this week, but his status for the Champions League semi-final legs against Inter this week and next remains uncertain.