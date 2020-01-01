‘Pulisic should expect Chelsea to sign competition’ – USMNT star good enough to play ‘big part’, says Burley

The ex-Blues midfielder expects the United States international to impress at Stamford Bridge, but feels alternative attacking options will be sought

Christian Pulisic should expect to see his position at come under threat from more new arrivals, says Craig Burley, but the United States international is considered good enough to “play a big part” for the Blues next season.

Frank Lampard already has a deal in place that will see Hakim Ziyech join the ranks at Stamford Bridge from Ajax.

It has also been suggested that the west London giants could join the scramble for Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho and playmaker Philippe Coutinho if they become available on the open market.

More teams

More creative attacking talent will provide competition for Pulisic, who arrived in during the summer of 2019 and gradually found form after enduring a slow start.

Burley believes the 21-year-old can be a key man for Lampard heading forward, but feels further firepower will be sought as contracts for the likes of Pedro and Willian run down.

The former Blues midfielder told ESPN FC: "I think Pulisic will play a big part for Chelsea next season but he will have competition for places.

"If Lampard's Chelsea are going to challenge, and that's a big if, are going to challenge and Man City amongst others, they're going to have to have a deep squad because the other two do have that.

"That's something as a player you've got to take on the chin and you've got to rise to the occasion that if you have a couple of bad games, you might just be out of the team, rather than 'Oh, I know I'm going to be in the team next week no matter how I play'.

"That's not going to happen if you're in the top three or four in the or any other big league around Europe or the world for the matter."

Chelsea are also being linked with a bid to bring in Jesus Corona from .

The international is attracting plenty of interest from across Europe, but Burley has questioned whether Lampard needs to acquire another player that could stunt the development of highly-rated 20-year-old Reece James.

He added on Corona: "If you want to look at him and say 'is he going to play potentially as a wing-back?'

"Yeah, and Frank Lampard did do that on the odd occasion last year, primarily to get [Marcos] Alonso on the left side because he was better as a wing-back than a full-back.

"But then if he plays a back four most of the time, he's covered down that right side.

"He's got Cesar Azpilicueta who is the club captain and is very versatile, can play left-back, right-back and can play centre-back in a back three.

Article continues below

"Then you've got a young lad in Reece James who did very, very well for Chelsea last year coming in down that right-hand side.

"Big and powerful, loves to get forward, is learning the game, was very good in the final third with balls into the box.

"And then all the wingers, so I really don't see this as a go-er."