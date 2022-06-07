'I'm fired every week!' - Fed up Pochettino tells PSG board they should back him like Man City do with Guardiola

It has been suggested that the Argentine tactician is on borrowed time despite delivering the Ligue 1 title in 2021-22

Under-fire head coach Mauricio Pochettino has told the Paris Saint-Germain board they should back him in the same way that Manchester City do with Pep Guardiola while insisting he is "calm" about his position at Parc des Princes.

Pochettino has delivered three trophies since inheriting the managerial reins at PSG in January 2021, including last season's Ligue 1 title.

The Argentine has helped the club maintain their dominance of French football, but has been mainly judged on his failure in Europe, with a round of 16 defeat to Real Madrid in March sparking question marks over his future.

What has Pochettino said about his position at PSG?

It has been reported that PSG are preparing to sack Pochettino as they iron out a new project on the back of tying star forward Kylian Mbappe down to a contract extension.

Zinedine Zidane and Jose Mourinho have both been touted as potential replacements for the former Tottenham manager, but he is not concerned by speculation in the media and still believes he is the right man to take the club forward.

“I have one year left on my contract and there are a lot of rumours. Every week I am fired," Pochettino said in an interview with Esport3.

"PSG arouses this kind of thing. The club is trying to reinvent itself. The president will soon explain his new project, but I'm calm.

"To get there (at PSG), you have to be a good coach and after a year and a half there, I feel like one of the best. To lead a locker room with so many stars was a daily learning experience.

"We were very close to knocking out Madrid, like Chelsea, City and Liverpool. We went through it. I think we were far superior, but we missed the finishing touch. If the objective is to win the Champions League, it is normal to generate this kind of storm."

Mauricio Pochettino wins the first league title of his managerial career 🏆 pic.twitter.com/7ba9HDa2uC — GOAL (@goal) April 23, 2022

What has Pochettino said about Guardiola?

Pochettino is proud of what he has achieved at PSG and does not think so much importance should be placed on the Champions League.

He does, however, feel he would have a better chance of bringing a maiden European crown to Parc des Princes if he was given more of an "opportunity to build".

Pochettino has cited Guardiola's longevity at City as the perfect example, despite the fact the Spaniard has been unable to conquer the Champions League in his six years in Manchester.

"You have to give value to the championship and the cup (in Paris). The Champions League is a competition that has very few games," he added.

Article continues below

"There are things that I don't understand. The storm started after Madrid were eliminated. We won the league, like other coaches like [Laurent] Blanc or [Carlo] Ancelotti did.

"I like City because they gave Guardiola the opportunity to build. They gave him time. At PSG, you also need that. By giving serenity to this project, we will be close to winning the Champions League."

Further reading