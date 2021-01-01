‘I can still come back’ – Olunga’s message to Kashiwa Reysol after completing Al Duhail SC deal

The Harambee Star left the Japanese side after scoring 28 goals for them in the concluded season where he also emerged as the MVP

international Michael Olunga has wished Kashiwa Reysol success and is hopeful he will join them in future after completing a move to Al Duhail SC.

After three years with Kashiwa Reysol in , Olunga joined the Qatari club but as he recalls the moments he shared with the J1-League club, he did not rule out the possibility of signing for them again.

“Hallo Kashiwa Reysol fans, I just want to thank you for all the support that you showed me and the club throughout my time here in Reysol,” Olunga said in a video posted on Kashiwa Reysol’s Twitter handle.

More teams

“It has been fantastic to play for this beautiful club and I really enjoyed every moment of it.

“I can just hope that you continue to perform more and more and I wish the club success in all the assignments. I hope one day I can still come back and play for this beautiful team.

“So, cheers and I wish you more success in the year 2021.”

The former and centre-forward made his name while with Kashiwa Reysol as he emerged their top scorer in the 2019 J2 League season with 27 goals.

He did not look back as he – after helping Kashiwa Reysol win the title in the second division – was key again in the top-tier, where he scored 28 goals in 32 games.

He emerged as the top scorer in the J1 League and was additionally voted as the Most Valuable Player of the completion, a feat no African has achieved before.

Although a section of Kenyans showed reservations on Olunga’s latest move, Football Kenya Federation president Nick Mwendwa welcomed the deal for the Harambee Star.

“The choice Olunga made is personal and we don’t have a problem with it,” Mwendwa told Goal.

“Our job as a federation is to make sure we give him the support he needs and we will provide the same.

Article continues below

“He has moved to a very good club, it is a big team with big-name players and we pray that many Kenyan players can follow Olunga's footsteps.

“He did not talk to me but he knows his life well, our job is just to support him and we wish him well at his new station.”

Olunga made his Al Duhail debut as they were beaten 3-1 by Al Sadd on Tuesday.