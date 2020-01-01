Nyoni: Simba SC midfielder ruled out for two weeks after Yanga SC injury

The defending champions have confirmed their midfielder injured his leg during the derby and will miss league action

Simba SC have confirmed Erasto Nyoni will miss action for the next two weeks after he picked an injury during the Mainland derby against rivals Young Africans (Yanga SC) on Sunday.

The defensive midfielder is said to have hurt his foot during the highly charged clash at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam which was also graced by President John Pombe Makufuli and Caf President Ahmad Ahmad.

Simba confirmed on their official Twitter handle the player will miss action for the next two weeks.

“Erasto Nyoni will be out of the field for two weeks after being hurt foot lesson during the league game against Yanga which took place on Sunday,” the club stated.

Yanga scooped the derby bragging rights after defeating the defending champions 1-0 in a sparkling match with Ghanaian international Bernard Morrison netting the winner a few minutes before the breather.

It was the third defeat for Simba this season which saw them remain in the driving seat of the 20-team table with 68 points from 27 matches as they still look unshakable towards retaining the league title.

For Yanga, the victory was their 14th in the progressing season after 25 games, pocketing 50 points in the process to sit in third spot in the table.

Nyoni will thus miss the league match against Singida United on Wednesday.