Nugaz: Yanga SC Communications Officer promises fans entertainment against Simba SC

Wananchi have not lost a game this season while their bitter rivals have lost twice

Yanga SC Communications Officer Antonio Nugaz has urged fans to turn out in large numbers and support the team in Saturday's Kariakoo Derby.

Timu ya Wananchi will be hosting their sworn rivals, on Saturday, November 7, aiming at avenging the 4-1 loss suffered in the last meeting between the sides which came during the semi-finals last season.

The official is optimistic his team is in a good position to get maximum points since the players are prepared well.

"As you are all aware, Yanga do not joke when it comes to searching for maximum points," Nugaz told reporters ahead of the game.

"We have better players who also know how to entertain, and I urge the fans to come in large numbers at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium to watch the entertainment."

Initially, the match was scheduled to be played about three weeks ago but was postponed owing to international assignments. The official has now stated the players were psychologically prepared to play Wekundu wa Msimbazi and will prove it this weekend.

"We missed [Simba] on October 18 but nothing to worry about, the job will be done on November 7, I have no doubt about it," Nugaz said.

"The team has better players who know their role in the team; let us all meet at Mkapa Stadium."

Timu ya Wananchi will welcome Haruna Niyonzima who has been out for two weeks owing to an ankle injury. As a result, he missed the 2-1 win over KMC, 1-0 win over Biashara Mara United, and recently 0-0 draw away to Gwambina.

The 27-time champions will also welcome the services of Angola creative midfielder Carlos Carlinhos who was down with Malaria. While the Rwanda captain Niyonzima is expected to be given some play-time on Saturday, Carlinhos might not be involved owing to his low fitness levels.

Yanga, who are currently top of the Mainland League table with 23 points after nine games, are the only unbeaten team in the top-tier while Simba have already lost two matches.

The Msimbazi-based side is in third position with 19 points after nine matches and are desperately in search of maximum points to continue surging upwards.