‘Mourinho looking to win the title at Tottenham’ – Sessegnon delighted to work with Portuguese

The Spurs defender believes he has the perfect coach to improve his game, while those in north London expect to make progress as a collective

Jose Mourinho is “looking to win the title” at , says Ryan Sessegnon, with the Portuguese considered to still be a manager that every player wants to work with.

Spurs moved to snap up a proven winner in November 2019, having taken the decision to part with Mauricio Pochettino.

The Argentine tactician had turned the club into top-four regulars and finalists, but was unable to maintain forward momentum.

That led to a change in the dugout, with former and manager Mourinho drafted into a third post.

He has found the going tough in north London, with untimely injuries to the likes of Harry Kane and Heung-min Son conspiring against him.

Mourinho has, however, vowed to maintain his record of having delivered major silverware wherever he has been and Spurs appointed him to get over that line, having gone well over a decade without tangible success.

Sessegnon expects the 57-year-old to deliver on that front, with there every reason to believe that Tottenham can come into title contention with the right additions and approach.

The 19-year-old defender, who was snapped up from by Pochettino, told the #FootballUnited campaign of his current coach: “As a young player, it's a manager that you want to work with because they know so much about the game and to help you improve you as a player, so it’s a no brainer.

“The gaffer wants to push on next year, I can't see why we won't be pushing for the top two or three.

“We've got a very strong squad, if we can keep everyone like the key players, it’s a strong squad. If we can add some bits to it we can go all the way and I know the gaffer is looking to win the title.”

Mourinho has come in for criticism during the early months of his reign at Spurs, with questions asked of his suitability to another demanding post, but he believes success will come in time.

He has said: “I believe Tottenham is not going to be my only club without silverware.

“I won it at every club and I believe I am going to do it also with Tottenham.

“I am here for three or four months. I took on the team in a very difficult situation and now it is even more difficult with so many problems we're having but I believe in me, in the players, in the club and I believe that during my contract I am going to help the club to do it.

“It's not me winning, it's me helping the club and the players to do it.”