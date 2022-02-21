Medo quits Tanzanian top-tier side Coastal Union alleging influence of 'ghosts'

American-born Egyptian coach Melis Medo has surprised many after quitting his job at Coastal Union after being fought by 'Ghosts'.

The team is allegedly under a superstitious bondage, meaning certain people at the club are thought to have gone to witchdoctors to hinder the team from earning positive results consistently.

The tactician, therefore, believes that no matter what he does, his efforts are being 'fought' by those who do not wish him the best at the club and as a result, he has opted out.

The tactician took over at the club at the beginning of the ongoing campaign promising to help the team perform well in the Tanzania Mainland League. In the 15 matches played under his watch, the team managed four wins, five draws, and six losses.

Of the six losses, five have been back-to-back and it prompted the coach to take action. The latest loss was 2-0 away to Geita Gold on Saturday and the result pushed him to quit. In those five games, his team had managed to score just two goals and conceded 10.

"Thanks to all the ghosts, thanks for fighting the success. I have had enough, you win. I am so tired and I am so done," Medo posted on his official social media account.

The exit of Medo left the Mkwakwani-based team in 10th position with 17 points, just four above the relegation zone.

Medo has initially coached several football Kenya Federation Premier League teams.

Medo stint in Kenya

He started with former top-tier side Nakumatt FC -which later changed their name to Mount Kenya United and eventually Dandora Love and is currently playing in the Nationwide Super League.

2009 champions Sofapaka then came in for his signature but he was fired owing to poor results.

Later on, Wazito FC came in for his services, but just like in Batoto ba Mungu, he did not last.

Meanwhile, the Kenyan-top tier is set to resume this weekend after a two-week break. The break had been initially planned to allow teams to take part in the FKF Shield Cup but it did not happen.

Defending champions Tusker FC will make a trip to Wundanyi to play Sofapaka on Saturday. Other games scheduled for the same day include Kariobangi Sharks at home against Nzoia Sugar, Wazito FC away to Kenya Police, Nairobi City Stars hosting Mathare United and Ulinzi Stars playing KCB.

On Sunday, record champions Gor Mahia will be away to Mbaraki while their old rivals AFC Leopards will entertain Vihiga Bullets. Talanta will host Posta Rangers as leaders Kakamega Homeboyz face Bidco United.