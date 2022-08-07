Manchester United’s loss vs Brighton & Hove Albion underlined why Ronaldo wants to leave, fans suggest

A section of African fans online believes Manchester United’s display against Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday underlined why Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave the club.
Ronaldo came on as a second-half substitute but United had already conceded two first-half goals through Pascal Gross and the Red Devils struggled to break down the well-drilled Brighton, eventually losing 2-1.
The Portuguese superstar has been seeking a move away from Old Trafford in search of Champions League football, feeling that his current employers do not possess the quality to challenge for titles or even ensure a quick return to Europe’s premier club competition.
United did little to prove Ronaldo wrong on Sunday as they were easily sliced open by the Seagulls while they could not muster clear-cut chances of their own to hand Erik ten Hag a defeat in his opening Premier League match.
Verane: I told you we shouldn’t leave Real Madrid.— Mhiz_Drew 💞🇬🇭 (@Ewura_Ama19) August 7, 2022
Ronaldo: Hmm our career is over bruh. Manchester United 🤦🏾♂️💔 pic.twitter.com/p38ldrOUC9
Ronaldo should just go. We can’t put him through this trash!— ＤＯＣＴＯＵＲ (@wakawaka_doctor) August 7, 2022
Ronaldo's facials - Same Manchester United pic.twitter.com/2MjFmMfvJN— Dharmmy..💯❤️$💡 (@Dammy__Bharbz) August 7, 2022
Bro I take back my words.. come save us @Cristiano— Kwadwo Sheldon (@kwadwosheldon) August 7, 2022
Manchester United fans always said Ronaldo coming back caused the downfall of the team.— Frank Edoho (@frankedoho) August 7, 2022
With Ronaldo on the bench, I wander who's causing this defeat now.
How do you bench Ronaldo?
"Ronaldo.. Hmmmm... Omo I miss Madrid oooo" pic.twitter.com/LuzhoIu02Y— Jaiyejeje👑 Omo Iyalode 𓃵🍀🌴 (@Jaiyejejeomo) August 7, 2022
Some fans believe Ronaldo, who joined the fray in the 53rd minute, proved to Ten Hag that he should have started the match given the way he stretched the Brighton defence.
“Ronaldo is the problem” created a chance on a gold platter for Rashford and he missed it 🙂🙂🤣— Alabi (@the_Lawrenz) August 7, 2022
Cristiano Ronaldo came in and just produced the biggest Chance Man United have had towards goal and Rashford missed it. But I’m meant to believe Ronaldo is the problem.— LERRY 👑 (@_AsiwajuLerry) August 7, 2022
They're now calling on Ronaldo the "problem" to come and solve their problem. How ironic 😂😂😂😂— Kwame Benaiah (@kwamebenaiah) August 7, 2022
Ronaldo is the problem 🤣🤣🤣🤣pic.twitter.com/V9VYBDq58c— ADOFO ASA (@_adofoasa__) August 7, 2022
While previously Ronaldo took some of the blame for holding the team back since he signed from Juventus last summer, other supporters wondered whom the fans will blame after Sunday’s loss.
Is Ronaldo still the problem??????— MrMacaroni (@mrmacaronii) August 7, 2022
Ronaldo when United went 2 goals down w/o him on the pitch pic.twitter.com/OSazDj5lV1— Chelsea Babe🇿🇦 (@Boitumelo_MB) August 7, 2022
Ronaldo created United's best chance of the game 5 minutes after coming on, twitter fans and Jamie Carraghass said he's the problem 👍🏾pic.twitter.com/9BotZ82LaO— RIDWAN (@oshoalaridwann) August 7, 2022
United face Brentford away in London in their next Premier League game.