Two Manchester City fans charged over pitch invasion as search continues for Robin Olsen attackers

Great Manchester Police have announced two Manchester City supporters have been charged following a pitch invasion that accompanied the thrilling Premier League title triumph for Pep Guardiola’s side.

Man City – 10 years on from Sergio Aguero netting the most dramatic of crown-clinching goals – once again recovered from behind to secure domestic dominance.

Wild scenes of celebration were sparked as Ilkay Gundogan netted a brace either side of a well-taken strike from Rodri, with jubilant supporters flooding the pitch at the final whistle.

What action has been taken against the pitch invaders?

Greater Manchester Police said in a statement on the organisation’s official website: “Two football fans have been charged following Manchester City's Premier League game with Aston Villa at Etihad Stadium yesterday.

“Phillip Maxwell, of Anzio Row, Knowsley, has been charged with throwing a missile (pyrotechnic) onto the pitch and will appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on 23 May 2022.

“Paul Colbridge, of Whitegate Drive, Salford, has been charged with going onto the pitch and will appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on 7 June 2022.

“Both have been bailed ahead of the court appearances.

“Enquiries into the reported assault of a player on the pitch after the final whistle are ongoing with officers working in partnership with both football clubs.”

Which player was attacked during the pitch invasion?

The search is still on for those that took celebrations too far and physically attacked Aston Villa goalkeeper Robin Olsen as he made his way from the field.

Numerous City supporters were caught on camera striking the Swedish shot-stopper as he was guided through chaotic scenes.

Police forces are still searching for those involved, with City having vowed to hand out lifetime bans to any of those found guilty of assaulting an innocent bystander.

A club statement read: “Manchester City would like to sincerely apologise to Aston Villa goalkeeper Robin Olsen, who was assaulted after the final whistle at today’s match when fans entered the pitch.

“The club has launched an immediate investigation and once identified, the individual responsible will be issued with an indefinite stadium ban.”

