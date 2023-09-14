Man Utd close to signing Gabby George from Everton after activating defender's £150,000 release clause

Everton defender Gabby George is reportedly in talks to join Manchester United after the Red Devils activated her release clause.

Manchester United want Gabby George

Ready to meet release clause

Hope to seal deadline-day move

WHAT HAPPENED? With the Women's Super League transfer window set to close on Thursday, Manchester United have stepped up conversations with Everton and the defender as they look to replace Ona Batlle after the Spaniard left for Barcelona on a free transfer earlier this summer. The Red Devils have, as per Sky Sports, met the full-back's release clause of £150,000.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: One of the team's veterans, the 26-year-old came on Merseyside in 2014 and has played for Everton ever since. She was a standout performer last term as Brian Sorensen's side secured a top-six finish. In 2017, George established history by becoming the Blues' first full-time professional player. Following Sorensen's arrival at Walton Hall Park last summer, she flourished and embraced the opportunity to play in a more advanced left wing-back role. The departure of George will be a setback for Everton, who have already lost seasoned centre-back Rikke Sevecke this summer.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Article continues below

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR GEORGE? Manchester United have until 11pm to complete the deal for the defender. The new season is due to kick off on October 1.