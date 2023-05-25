Blow for Man Utd! Antony stretchered off in tears against Chelsea with FA Cup final looming

Erik ten Hag's side lost Antony to a serious looking injury in the first half of Thursday's Premier League clash with Chelsea.

Man Utd hosting Chelsea in Premier League

Lose Antony to injury

Brazilian could miss FA Cup final

WHAT HAPPENED? Antony went down after a tackle from Trevoh Chalobah at Old Trafford just before the half-hour mark and could not continue. The winger was then stretchered off and looked to be in tears as he departed and was replaced by Marcus Rashford. Manchester United took the lead after just six minutes when Casemiro headed Erik ten Hag's side in front and doubled their lead just before half-time through Anthony Martial.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The injury blow comes at a poor time for Manchester United. They play Manchester City in the FA Cup Final on June 3, a fixture Antony now seems to be in doubt for. Rashford should be available, but the England winger has been absent through injury and illness in recent weeks.

WHAT NEXT? Manchester United play conclude their Premier League campaign at home to Fulham on Sunday. Antony's long-term availability, though, likely won't be clear immediately.