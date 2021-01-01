Leonardo hopes to offer positive Neymar and Mbappe contract update soon & swerves Donnarumma question

The Brazilian, who is sporting director at Parc des Princes, kept his cards close to his chest when discussing the futures of the two PSG superstars

Leonardo, Paris Saint-Germain’s sporting director, believes he will soon be in a position to deliver a positive update on contract talks with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

The Ligue 1 giants have been locked in extension discussions with two superstar forwards as they approach the final 12 months of their respective deals.

Neither have been giving much away when it comes to their future plans, but PSG are determined to ensure that free agency in 2022 is avoided as lucrative fresh terms are put in place.

What has been said?

Quizzed on progress being made on the contract front after seeing PSG edge their way to a 3-2 win over Bayern Munich, Leonardo told Sky Sport Italia: "We will be happy to talk about contracts [soon]. We will have to see how things are. Things will be more concrete soon.

"But for now we have to concentrate on the Champions League as we are entering the final phase."

Who has been linked with Neymar and Mbappe?

Brazil international Neymar has seen a return to La Liga mooted from the moment that he completed a record-breaking transfer to France from Barcelona in the summer of 2017.

Rumours continue to suggest that he would be welcomed back to Camp Nou if the right opportunity presented itself, but the Blaugrana are currently experiencing financial difficulties.

Barca are also said to form part of Mbappe’s ever-growing fan club.

The World Cup-winning Frenchman has seen his stock soar to the point that he is now one of the most sought-after talents in world football.

Real Madrid have seen a big-money approach mooted for some time, while Liverpool are also reported to be keeping a close eye on events in Paris.

Any other transfer business at PSG?

The French champions are forever in the market for marquee additions, and this summer looks like being no different.

Various targets are being identified, with there still a chance that six-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi could become available as his contract at Barcelona runs down.

AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma is another of those set to see his deal expire at the end of the season, with interest building steadily in the Italy international.

PSG are said to form part of that hunt but Leonardo was keen to avoid any transfer-related questions. He added: "Donnarumma? This is a Champions League broadcast, not the transfer market."

