Klopp responds on Salah's latest Liverpool contract situation, defends Egyptian's scoring form

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has stated Mohamed Salah's representatives are currently locked in negotiations with the club regarding his contract.

Salah's deal with the Reds is set to expire in 2023. In a press conference held on Monday ahead of the Champions League match away to Benfica, the German revealed the latest regarding the Egypt captain.

"I am happy because there is nothing new to say, it is good. The decisive parties are talking to each other and that is all I need," Klopp stated.

The 29-year-old has not scored for Liverpool in open play since February 19 when he was on target in a 3-1 win over relegation-threatened Norwich City.

The former Borussia Dortmund coach is however not concerned with his attacker's form.

"He [Salah] might not have scored in open play, I don’t know that is not important, for me his performance level is important, how he brings players together, when he gets the ball two or three players come to him, he could make better decisions but it is a tough gig, Africa for him and Sadio [Mane], but it is completely normal in a season.

"We see him every day in training and it is nothing to worry about. These players will not come to me and ask for a break so I have to pick the moment."

In the Champions League, Salah has been in impressive form, scoring eight goals in as many matches.

Article continues below

He is expected to be involved on Tuesday against Benfica in the quarter-final in Lisbon. The Portuguese side advanced after eliminating Netherlands heavyweights Ajax.

Liverpool secured a place in the last eight after getting past Serie A outfit Inter Milan.