Kariakoo Derby: Yanga SC to miss Carlinhos and Mustapha vs Simba SC

The Jangwani giants have confirmed the absence of their two key players against the Msimbazi giants in the derby on Saturday

Yanga SC have suffered a huge blow ahead of the Kariakoo derby after it emerged two key players will not be available for the Saturday clash.

The Jangwani giants will face their rivals for the second time this league campaign but the club have confirmed winger Carlos Carlinhos and defender Yassin Mustapha have pulled out of the squad owing to injuries and will thus miss the clash at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

Yanga team doctor Shecky Mngazija has confirmed to Goal the two players have already been allowed to leave camp as they start treatment for their various injuries.

“Carlos [Carlinhos] will miss the derby as we have asked him to stay out of action for two weeks after he picked an injury,” Mngazija told Goal.

“The MRI report has indicated he has a swollen leg and his treatment will take a period of two weeks, so he will not be available for the derby.”

On Mustapha, Mngizija said: “He has also shown great improvement since picking his injury but will not be ready to face Simba, we don’t want to rush him into the game, we have given him a few weeks to return fit and stronger.”

This will be a huge blow to Yanga and Carlinhos, who also missed the first meeting between the two sides as they battled to a 1-1 draw.

Despite the absence of the two players, Yanga information officer Hassan Bumbuli has maintained the team is ready to get maximum points against Simba.

Article continues below

“As for the overall preparations are going well so the fans should have no doubt we are ready for our game against our traditional hometown rivals Simba and we are ready to beat them,” Bumbuli told Goal.

“We know it not be an easy match but the players have promised me they will fight to get a win, they will give their all and will battle for the fans, so I want to ask the fans to turn out in large numbers and give the boys the much-needed boost.”

Yanga are currently second on the 18-team table with 61 points from 27 matches, four fewer than Simba, who are topping the log with 61 points from 25 matches.