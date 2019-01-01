John Obi Mikel ‘honoured’ by new Middlesbrough responsibility

The Nigeria international has skippered the Smoggies in their last two games, finishing on the winning side on both occasions

John Obi Mikel has said that he is ‘honoured’ to continue in his new role as 's captain.

The midfielder captained Tony Pulis’ side in a 1-0 victory over at the Riverside Stadium on Saturday for a second time, having first taken the armband in midweek's 2-0 win away at Wanderers.

”’It is always nice to be the captain, to lead the team,” Mikel told the BBC.

”Great team, great players, great lads too, so it is always nice, it is always positive. I am really honoured to have captained the team in the last two games.

”Hopefully we can keep winning games, I think that is the most important thing.”

Mikel's captaincy regime coincided with Boro returning to winning ways, after a seven-game winless run.

He linked up with the Riverside outfit on a short-term deal during the January transfer window, after ending his stay in .

The Super Eagles captain has played 14 league game since his arrival and will hope his seventh-place team continue to win, and eventually seal a play-off spot at the end of the season - under his leadership.

Next up, they take on Oghenekaro Etebo's in Friday's outing.