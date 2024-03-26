IPL 2024 schedule & results: What IPL match is on today?

The IPL 2024 season has officially begun, and we've got your go-to guide to keep up with every single match and result. Last year's winner, Chennai Super King, hosted the Royal Challengers Banglore in the opening game.
Staying true to form, CSK won by six wickets as they look to defend their 2023 title. With new players and teams with new ambitions, the 2024 season will continue to take the IPL to new heights.
It's been a triumph and a huge hit with cricket fans around the world since its beginning in 2008. The new franchise revolutionized the way the T20 format was viewed and indefinitely increased its popularity.
GOAL brings you all the details on the IPL 2024 season below, including the upcoming schedule, match results, and where to catch all the action from this season.
IPL 2024 schedule
|Date
|Match
|Time (GMT)
|Watch (US)
|Watch (AUS)
|Watch (UK)
|Result
|March 22
|Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Banglore
|14:30 GMT
|Sling TV / DirecTV
|Kayo Sports
|Sky Sports
|CSK won by 6 wickets
|March 23
|Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals
|10:00 GMT
|Sling TV / DirectTV
|Kayo Sports
|Sky Sports
|PBKS won by 4 wickets
|March 23
|Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunsrisers Hyderbad
|14:00 GMT
|Sling TV / DirecTV
|Kayo Sports
|Sky Sports
|KKR won by 4 runs
|March 24
|Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants
|10:00 GMT
|Sling TV / DirecTV
|Kayo Sports
|Sky Sports
|RR won by 20 runs
|March 24
|Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians
|14:00 GMT
|Sling TV / DirecTV
|Kayo Sports
|Sky Sports
|GT won by 6 runs
|March 25
|Royal Challengers Banglore vs Punjab Kings
|14:00 GMT
|Sling TV / DirecTV
|Kayo Sports
|Sky Sports
|RCB won by 4 wickets
|March 26
|Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans
|14:00 GMT
|Sling TV / DirecTV
|Kayo Sports
|Sky Sports
|March 27
|Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians
|14:00 GMT
|Sling TV / DirecTV
|Kayo Sports
|Sky Sports
|March 28
|Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals
|14:00 GMT
|Sling TV / DirecTV
|Kayo Sports
|Sky Sports
|March 29
|Royal Challengers Banglore vs Kolkata Knight Riders
|14:00 GMT
|Sling TV / DirecTV
|Kayo Sports
|Sky Sports
|March 30
|Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings
|14:00 GMT
|Sling TV / DirecTV
|Kayo Sports
|Sky Sports
|March 31
|Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|11:00 GMT
|Sling TV / DirecTV
|Kayo Sports
|Sky Sports
|March 31
|Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings
|15:00 GMT
|Sling TV / DirecTV
|Kayo Sports
|Sky Sports
|April 1
|Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals
|15:00 GMT
|Sling TV / DirecTV
|Kayo Sports
|Sky Sports
|April 2
|Royal Challengers Banglore vs Lucknow Giants
|15:00 GMT
|Sling TV / DirecTV
|Kayo Sports
|Sky Sports
|April 3
|Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders
|15:00 GMT
|Sling TV / DirecTV
|Kayo Sports
|Sky Sports
|April 4
|Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings
|15:00 GMT
|Sling TV / DirecTV
|Kayo Sports
|Sky Sports
|April 5
|Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings
|15:00 GMT
|Sling TV / DirecTV
|Kayo Sports
|Sky Sports
|April 6
|Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Banglore
|15:00 GMT
|Sling TV / DirecTV
|Kayo Sports
|Sky Sports
|April 7
|Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals
|11:00 GMT
|Sling TV / DirecTV
|Kayo Sports
|Sky Sports
|April 7
|Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans
|15:00 GMT
|Sling TV / DirecTV
|Kayo Sports
|Sky Sports
How to watch the IPL 2024 season?Getty Images
In the US, the IPL is shown on Willow TV. The channel, owned by the Indian-based digital technology group Times Internet, caters to cricket fans nationwide, with a singular focus on the sport.
WillIow TV is available on Sling, DISH, and DirecTV - which makes watching the Indian Premier League all that much easier.
Sky Sports has acquired rights to broadcast the IPL until 2027 in the UK. So, it's official: the home of the IPL for the near future will be Sky Sports, making it a good option for cricket fans.
In Australia, coverage of the 2024 Indian Premier League will be broadcast live on linear television through the Fox Cricket channel and streamed through Kayo Sports.