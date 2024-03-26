IPL 2024 schedule & results: What IPL match is on today?

Full schedule from the season opener to the final match of IPL 2024

The IPL 2024 season has officially begun, and we've got your go-to guide to keep up with every single match and result. Last year's winner, Chennai Super King, hosted the Royal Challengers Banglore in the opening game.

Staying true to form, CSK won by six wickets as they look to defend their 2023 title. With new players and teams with new ambitions, the 2024 season will continue to take the IPL to new heights.

It's been a triumph and a huge hit with cricket fans around the world since its beginning in 2008. The new franchise revolutionized the way the T20 format was viewed and indefinitely increased its popularity.

GOAL brings you all the details on the IPL 2024 season below, including the upcoming schedule, match results, and where to catch all the action from this season.

IPL 2024 schedule

How to watch the IPL 2024 season?

Getty Images

In the US, the IPL is shown on Willow TV. The channel, owned by the Indian-based digital technology group Times Internet, caters to cricket fans nationwide, with a singular focus on the sport.

WillIow TV is available on Sling, DISH, and DirecTV - which makes watching the Indian Premier League all that much easier.

Sky Sports has acquired rights to broadcast the IPL until 2027 in the UK. So, it's official: the home of the IPL for the near future will be Sky Sports, making it a good option for cricket fans.

In Australia, coverage of the 2024 Indian Premier League will be broadcast live on linear television through the Fox Cricket channel and streamed through Kayo Sports.