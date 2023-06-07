Done deal! Inter Miami confirm STUNNING deal for Lionel Messi after Argentine superstar confirmed decision to head to MLS

Inter Miami have confirmed the signing of Lionel Messi in a transfer that has stunned world football.

Messi to Inter Miami confirmed

Club video makes reference to rival interest

Player initially wanted Barca reunion

WHAT HAPPENED? The MLS club have won the race to sign Messi as a free agent, ahead of his departure from Paris Saint-Germain at the end of his contract. They announced Messi's arrival on social media with a 32-second video making reference to the interest from Barcelona and Al-Hilal – the clubs Miami have beaten to his signature - as well as people questioning whether a player of Messi's stature would ever go to MLS.

The club's managing owner Jorge Mas also tweeted an image of a figure shrouded in shadows wearing an Inter Miami 'Messi 10' shirt.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi's move is a seismic one for MLS with both he and long-time Ballon d'Or rival Cristiano Ronaldo now both having left European football. Messi admitted he "wanted" to return to Barcelona but the club's financial situation made the nostalgic reunion impossible.

WHAT THEY SAID?: Messi confirmed his move in an interview with Mundo Deportivo, saying: "I made the decision that I am going to go to Miami. I still haven't closed it 100 per cent. I'm missing some things but we decided to continue the path."

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? He could be involved for his new club Inter Miami as early as next month, when they take part in the Leagues Cup against Mexico's Cruz Azul on July 21.