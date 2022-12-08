'Are you trying to help the Netherlands?!' - Argentina boss Scaloni hits out at injury leaks ahead of World Cup quarter-final

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni accused the media of trying to help the Netherlands with leaks and injury questions.

De Paul & Di Maria could miss quarter-final

Scaloni hit out at leaks surrounding his team

Accused press of damaging preparations

WHAT HAPPENED? Argentina's preparations for the World Cup quarter-final game against the Dutch have been overshadowed by reports that Rodrigo De Paul is injured and in danger of missing the match, while Angel Di Maria could be out after missing the last-16 win against Australia.

WHAT THEY SAID: Scaloni did not take the questions well and hit out at the media during his press conference, saying: “Our training session was behind closed doors, why are you asking me about De Paul? Are you trying to help the Netherlands? It’s not good for us when information leaks out into the media, it is all very strange.

"There is one more training session and we’ll see whether Rodrigo and [Di Maria] are able to play or not. The system will also probably depend on how the wingers are doing physically, as the important thing is that whoever plays is at 100 per cent.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Even if Di Maria and De Paul miss the match against the Oranje, Argentina will feel they have enough firepower to threaten their opponents. Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez, Lautaro Martinez and Papu Gomez are all still available for the last-eight clash.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR ARGENTINA? If Scaloni's men overcome Netherlands on Friday they will go on to face either Brazil or Croatia in the semi-finals.