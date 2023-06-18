Gio Reyna transfer listed by Borussia Dortmund - with BVB set to accept just €20 million for injury-plagued USMNT star

Borussia Dortmund have reportedly transfer listed Gio Reyna after the USMNT star's injury-plagued 2022-23 campaign.

20-year-old's season blighted by injuries

Just 32 league games over last two campaigns

Embroiled in post-World Cup fallout

WHAT'S HAPPENED? The 20-year-old has struggled for consistency during his time at Signal Iduna Park, having been sidelined with a succession of long-term lay-offs brought about by his frequent injury problems, and it now appears that BVB may be ready to cut their losses on one of the most promising talents in American soccer.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Reports from Bild suggest Dortmund have placed Reyna on the transfer list, and could entertain offers as low as €20m (£17m/$22m), despite the fact he still has two years to run on his contract with the Bundesliga club. For many potential suitors, a cut-price deal could be one of the steals of the transfer market, but with his injury record, it would still represent a major risk.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Reyna, who debuted a bleach-blond look on international duty against Mexico earlier this month, will be hoping to keep matters focused on the pitch following a turbulent off-field saga involving USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter and his parents Claudio and Danielle. With the former's return to the top job, the winger will hope to put the drama behind him.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR REYNA? The Sunderland-born attacking midfielder will be more focused on international matters, when the USMNT face Canada in the 2023 CONCACAF Nations League Final this weekend.