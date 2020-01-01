FIFA 21: How to get free upgrade to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X games

If you have already purchased FIFA 21, you can get a free copy of the game on your new console

FIFA 21 has launched on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, featuring new improved gameplay, graphics and even a new broadcast-feel camera angle.

Anyone who purchased FIFA 21 on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One is entitled to a free upgrade to the PS5 or Xbox Series X, downloading the game onto their new console.

This process is quite straightforward, but some people may find the menus difficult to navigate as they get used to the new consoles.

More teams

Here are instructions on how to upgrade FIFA 21 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X or S.

On this page

How to upgrade FIFA 21 on PlayStation 5 digital edition

If you already have FIFA 21 on PlayStation 4, you can upgrade to the PlayStation 5 version for free using the Dual Entitlement offer.

To avail of the offer on the digital edition of PlayStation 5, go to the PS Store and scroll down to the bottom section to See More and then select PS5 Games.

In this menu, you will see tiled icons of games you can purchase and FIFA 21 will be marked as 'In Library'.

Click into FIFA 21 and there will be three dots beside 'Play'. Click on these and there will be an option to upgrade to the PlayStation 5 version of FIFA 21.

The download for the game is about 55GB so may take a long time depending on your internet connection.

How to upgrade FIFA 21 on PlayStation 5 disc edition

If you have the PS4 disc version of FIFA 21, this process is much quicker.

Simply navigate to FIFA 21 in your main menu and click the three dots beside "Play." Next, choose "View Product."

This will bring you to a new screen where you can upgrade Click on "Free" and it will install.

The game will download from the store as a digital copy rather than playing off the disc.

How to upgrade FIFA 21 on Xbox Series X

If you have the Xbox One version of FIFA 21, you can upgrade on Xbox Series X by navigating to My Games & Apps in the menu.

Article continues below

From here, you will see a list of your games and can choose to "Update" FIFA 21 to the Xbox Series X/S version.

The download size is around 40GB on Xbox Series X, so may take a few hours depending on your internet connection.

However, the game does not need to be downloaded in full to allow you to play the opening match and kick-off mode.