Europa Conference League final 2023 tickets: Prices for Prague showdown & where to buy

Ticket information for the 2023 Europa Conference League final and details on how to buy, plus where to stay and more.

With the Europa Conference League only in its second edition this season, clubs have been taking the event seriously despite it being the third tier European club competition behind the Champions League and the Europa League - as it offers them an opportunity to lift a dazzling UEFA trophy after all.

While inaugural winners Roma took the route to the Europa League, last year's runners-up Feyenoord are one of the quarter-finalists along with the likes of West Ham, Fiorentina, Nice and Lech Poznan.

If you are considering going to this year's Europa Conference League final, GOAL has everything you need to know about tickets, including how much they cost, where to buy them and more.

This article contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links, we may earn a commission.

Europa Conference League final ticket prices - how much they cost

Prices for the 2023 Europa Conference League final have not yet been confirmed.

The prices for the 2022 final can give us a rough idea of how much tickets will cost, with prices ranging from €25 ($28/£22) at the lower end of the spectrum to €125 ($139/£112) at the highest end.

2022 Europa Conference League final ticket prices:

Category Price 1 €125 2 €85 3 €45 4 €25

The prices for 2022 Europa Conference League final tickets can be seen in the table above. It is expected that the tickets for 2023 will cost a similar amount.

Tickets can also be purchased on resale sites such as StubHub, but prices may vary.

Where to buy Europa Conference League final tickets

Tickets for the 2023 Europa Conference League final will be available to buy through UEFA's official tickets portal.

Fans will have to register an account on UEFA's official website in order to go through the process of buying tickets.

Tickets specifically for supporters of the two finalists are generally distributed by the clubs themselves. The identities of those two teams will be confirmed on May 18, when the semi-finals conclude.

Europa Conference League final tickets have already begun to appear on resale sites such as StubHub.

When do Europa Conference League final tickets go on sale?

The 2023 Europa Conference League final tickets will go on general sale in April 2023, with a date to be confirmed.

In 2022, tickets were released for purchase through UEFA's official website on April 20, with the ticketing portal staying open until April 28. Successful applicants were then informed on or before May 6. A similar process will be followed for 2023.

It is expected that tickets for supporters of a finalist team will be available to buy after May 18, once the finalists are officially confirmed.

When is the Europa Conference League final 2023?

What: Europa Conference League final 2023 When: June 7, 2023 TV & streaming: BT Sport (UK) / Paramount+ (U.S.) Kick-off time: 8pm BST / 3pm ET / 9pm local

The 2023 Europa Conference League final is scheduled to be played on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.

The match will kick off at 9pm local time, which is 8pm BST in the UK and 3pm ET in the U.S.

Where to stay near Prague's Fortuna Arena

The 2023 Europa Conference League final will be played at the Fortuna Arena in Prague, Czech Republic.

A 19,370-capacity venue, the Fortuna Arena is located in the district of Vrsovice and is served by buses, trams, and trains. The name of the stop for buses and trams using is Slavia - Nadrzzi Eden, while that for trains would be Praha-Eden, and Zelivskeho is the nearest metro station.

You can browse hotels and accommodation near the stadium on the above map.

Where to watch the 2023 Europa Conference League final on TV & stream live

Country TV channel Live stream United Kingdom BT Sport BT Sport app United States Paramount+ Paramount+ France Canal+ / beIN SPORTS / TF1 Canal+ Germany ZDF DAZN / Amazon Prime Italy Mediaset / Sky Sport Amazon Prime Spain Movistar+ Movistar+ Middle East beIN SPORTS beIN SPORTS

BT Sport will broadcast the 2023 Europa Conference League final live on TV in the United Kingdom, with a live stream option available through the BT Sport app.

In the United States, the game will be available to stream live online using Paramount+.