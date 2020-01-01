Can excited as Dortmund to resume training in groups of two

It remains unclear when the football campaign will return but the German giants will get back to work on Monday

will return to training on Monday but will be restricted to groups of two as they look to navigate restrictions in place as a result of the coronavirus.

The Covid-19 pandemic has brought football across the world to a halt and forced football’s governing bodies to delay and this year’s Copa America by 12 months.

While there is no news on when the leagues will return to action, Dortmund are working to keep their players fit and are taking measures to limit the risk of infecting players and staff.

More teams

Midfielder Emre Can is looking forward to getting back to work, even if he will not be with all of his team-mates.

“It’s important that we go back to the field,” former and star Can, whose training partner on Monday will be Mahmoud Dahoud, told Sport1. "It doesn't get boring.”

Each team has just nine games left to play in the German top-flight this season and Dortmund currently sit four points behind leaders and reigning champions .

But international Can is confident that, if the season picks up again soon, his side will be able to mount a serious challenge for the crown this time around.

"It will be very, very difficult. We still have direct duels with Bayern and Leipzig,” he added. “We have a good squad, it won't be easy. But I think yes, that it is still possible.”

Dortmund players have waived some of their wages to help ease the club's financial burden as the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus continues.

Along with three other German top-flight teams, the club have also made a €20 million donation to the country's smaller teams.

Article continues below

But Can says it makes sense for the players to help out as the future becomes uncertain.

"It was very quick for us in the team," he said. "We footballers have a responsibility, we earn a lot of money and want to give something back."

Former Liverpool man Can, 26, joined Dortmund on loan from Juventus in January but will move to the German giants on a permanent deal this summer after agreeing to a four-year contract.