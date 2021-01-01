Da Rosa lauds Simba SC players for their discipline in huge win over Mtibwa Sugar

After Wednesday's win, Mnyama are now just two points behind rivals Yanga SC who have played three games more

Simba SC coach Didier Gomes Da Rosa has lauded his players for maintaining their discipline in the 5-0 win over Mtibwa Sugar in the Tanzania Mainland League.

Clatous Chama, Larry Bwalya, Meddie Kagere, and Luis Miquissone scored the goals for the hosts at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on Wednesday. The Frenchman conceded they knew how their opponents would play after spying them against Azam but still it was not easy despite the huge win.

"I am very proud of my players because they played with discipline in our game against Mtibwa," Da Rosa told Goal.

"It was not easy but we have been consistent and it helped us a lot. We had watched their game against Azam FC and we knew what to expect from them. But again, my players were disciplined and it helped in getting the huge win. I am happy to have great and disciplined players."

Mnyama opened the score in the ninth minute when Chama struck to stun the Premier League strugglers. The goal enabled the Zambian international to make history by becoming the only player to hit double digits of goals and assists across all competitions this season.

Chama now has 11 goals and 11 assists from the 28 matches so far this season. Chama's international teammate Bwalya struck in the 19th minute to double Simba's lead.

Kagere added the third one when he struck with his weaker left foot to beat Abu Twalib Msherry in Mtibwa's goal as Simba went into the half-time break with a commanding 3-0 lead. The goal was his first since he found the back of the net in February in the league for the local giants.

Kagere struck again in the 51st minute to take his tally to 11 goals this season. Although the former Gor Mahia striker has not been a regular starter for the Msimbazi club, he has now gone top of the scorers' chart, one goal ahead of Azam FC's Prince Dube.

Miquissone scored the fifth for the Msimbazi side in the 69th minute.

The champions remained second - with 49 points - and have reduced the gap separating them and arch-rivals Yanga SC to just two points. Wekundu wa Msimbazi have three games in hand, though, as they were busy participating in the Champions League.

Mtibwa Sugar remained perched at position 15 as the season gets tougher every day for them.