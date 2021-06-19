Da Rosa: I will be a proud man if Simba SC lift title in front of Yanga SC

The French tactician reveals his target for the next three matches insisting he will be happy to celebrate against the Jangwani giants

Simba SC coach Didier Gomes Da Rosa has opened another round of banter with his rivals Yanga SC after he stated his dream is to beat them and be crowned champions at the same time.

The two giants will face off at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on July 3 and Simba have two matches to play before their clash.

What has been said?

“We are determined to beat Yanga, this is an important match that sets a great record for us by confirming the title is back home again, in a big game and I believe that is possible,” Da Rosa told Goal.

“We only need to win our next three matches to be crowned, and we want to start to win against Polisi Tanzania and then we return to Dar es Salaam to handle Mbeya City, after that then we face Yanga, it will be nice to win the trophy in front of them, I will be a very proud man for the achievement.”

Simba need just nine points from the remaining three matches to defend the title and in a previous interview, assistant coach Selemani Matola told Goal they want to wrap the title up as soon as possible.

“We know if we win our next three matches, then we will be crowned champions again, so we are working towards that and nothing will stop us,” Matola told Goal ahead of the fixture.

"We want to wrap the title as soon as possible and we don’t want to take it to the end of the season.”

Simba to miss Chama and Ajibu

Matola confirmed the Wekundu wa Msimbazi will miss two players for the game – Clatous Chama and Ibrahim Ajibu – both of whom have family problems and were left in Dar es Salaam.

In the first round meeting, Simba beat Polisi 2-0 and will be keen to seal a double over them, and in the previous season, the reigning champions completed a double winning the first round fixture 2-1 before picking another 2-1 win in the second round.

While Simba are sitting at the top of the 18-team table with 67 points from 27 matches and with two matches in hand, Polisi are lying 9th on 36 points from 33 matches.