Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Al-Nassr early after Portugal suspension - but Goncalo Ramos praises CR7 for providing 'great support' in dressing room

Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to Al-Nassr early after being ruled out for Portugal due to suspension, but has still earned praise from Goncalo Ramos.

Ronaldo booked for bad foul on Dubravka

Suspended for Luxembourg clash

Portuguese ace Ramos praises fellow forward

WHAT HAPPENED? Ronaldo will miss Portugal's Euro 2024 qualifier against Luxembourg after picking up a suspension via a yellow card he received in a 1-0 win over Slovakia on Friday. The 38-year-old was, arguably, fortunate not to be sent off after catching his former Manchester United team-mate and Slovakian goalkeeper Martin Dubravka in the face with a reckless lunge. Despite the rash foul, Paris Saint-Germain striker Ramos has praised his veteran international colleague - who has already made his way back to Saudi Arabia to resume club duties at Al Nassr.

WHAT THEY SAID: Ramos told reporters: "Cris [Ronaldo] always gives great support, he has been with the team until today [Sunday] supporting us and helping in whatever way he can, but at this moment he has already returned to his club."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Portugal are on course to qualify for Euro 2024 as they have won all five of their group stage matches so far and are five points clear of second-placed Slovakia and third-positioned Luxembourg with five games to play.

WHAT NEXT? While Portugal await the test of Luxembourg on Monday, Ronaldo is set to be back in action for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League on Saturday against Al-Raed.