Explained: Why Cristiano Ronaldo won't feature for Portugal in Euro 2024 qualifier against Luxembourg

Patrick Allen
Ronaldo picked up a yellow card in Portugal's 1-0 win over Slovakia on Friday, meaning he's suspended for Monday's visit of Luxembourg.

  • Picked up yellow against Slovakia
  • Fortunate to not get straight red
  • Will watch on from stands through suspension

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portugal skipper was very fortunate to escape further punishment as he caught former Manchester United team-mate Martin Dubravka in the face with a stray boot. However, referee Glenn Nyberg opted to just show a yellow card and Ronaldo survived a VAR review.

WHY WON'T RONALDO PLAY? The striker is suspended as the yellow card he picked up was his third of the European Championship qualifying campaign.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Cristiano Ronaldo Martin Dubravka Portugal Slovakia 2023DAZNCristiano Ronaldo Portugal Slovakia 2023

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Monday's game against Luxembourg will see a run of 10 consecutive international appearances come to an end for Portugal's all-time record goal-scorer. The last time he didn't feature for his country was back in November 2022 as he missed a 4-0 friendly win over Nigeria through illness.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR RONALDO? He'll have to watch on from the stands as his side take on Luxembourg knowing a win would all but see his side through to next summer's Euros as they look to replicate the heroics of 2016.

