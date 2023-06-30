Chelsea confirm signing of Nicolas Jackson to eight-year contract in €35m transfer from Villarreal

Chelsea have confirmed the signing of Senegal international Nicholas Jackson from Villarreal in a deal worth €35 million (£30m/$38m).

Jackson joins for €35m

Striker scored 12 goals in La Liga in 2022-23

22-year-old pens eight-year deal

WHAT HAPPENED? Jackson has signed an eight-year contract with the Blues after an impressive season in which he scored 12 La Liga goals for Villarreal.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Jackson nearly moved to Bournemouth earlier this year, but the deal fell through due to a failed medical. Jackson will be part of a new-look Chelsea attack alongside Christopher Nkunku.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? With Jackson now confirmed, Chelsea now need to clear more deadwood in attack. Romelu Lukaku, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Christian Pulisic are still on the club's books, and they will all need to be sold in the coming weeks.