Chelsea star Levi Colwill sends message to Brighton fans amid rumours he could return to Seagulls on loan

- Colwill spent last season on loan at Brighton
- Had an excellent campaign
- Future looks to be at Stamford Bridge
WHAT HAPPENED? Colwill featured in just less than half of Brighton's Premier League games last season, playing a small role in what was a historic season for the Seagulls; they clinched European football for the first time in their history as well as reaching the FA Cup semi-final. The Seagulls wanted to permanently secure his services but Chelsea seem to have tied the sought-after defender down to a long-term contract, ending any such speculation.
WHAT THEY SAID: In a lengthy statement on his Instagram account, the young defender said: "To Brighton and Hove Albion. I am proud to have played a small part in the clubs success last season. You gave me an opportunity to play in the Premier League when no one else did. I thank Graham Potter for first bringing me to the club and to all the employees at the stadium and training ground for making it a great place to perform and develop.
"To the fans, you’ve always had my back! Since I got into the side, your continuous support made me feel comfortable to play the way I wanted to play and not fear about making mistakes. You gave me a platform to shine and show my ability in the best league of the world. I will never forget that you supported me.
"Lastly Roberto De Zerbi, you challenged me every day! You made me think and see football in a different way. I cannot thank you enough. Thank you again. LC."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The news of Colwill's impending contract extension is not only bad news for Brighton, but bad news for Liverpool too. The Reds have been in the market for a central defender with Colwill one of the names continuously linked. However, Pochettino has got his wish and will have the youngster at his disposal this campaign.
IN THREE PHOTOS:
(C)GettyImagesGettyGetty Images
WHAT NEXT FOR COLWILL? With his long-term future having seemingly been sorted, Colwill will be heading his down in preparation for the start of the Premier League campaign. Chelsea host Liverpool on August 13.