Chama: Zambian midfielder set to rejoin Simba SC on June 8

Francis Kahata and Meddie Kagere have already joined the Msimbazi based side ready to help the team defend their title

Zambia midfielder Clatous Chama is expected to link up with Simba SC on Monday, June 8.

The Mainland League leaders reported back in camp on Wednesday, May 27 and until now, Meddie Kagere of Rwanda and international Francis Kahata has managed to rejoin the 20-time league champions.

Initially, Wekundu wa Msimbazi had confirmed they are negotiating with respective authorities to allow Sharaf Shaiboub of Sudan and Chama to join their team and it seems the response is positive.

"We are expecting Chama back by June 8," Simba coach Sven Vandenbroeck told reporters.

"We are confident he is keeping fit because we have been monitoring his progress and situation. Just like other players who rejoined us late, he has to undergo some sessions individually before he is integrated into the team fully."

The 40-year-old Belgian also revealed the state of the team ahead of the league restart on June 13.

"All players are giving their best and with no injuries, the morale is high," Vandenbroeck added.

"We know there is a battle awaiting us regarding the league title, and we have to prepare well. It will be over once we win the title, but before then, we have to give our best."

It is not yet known when Shaiboub will rejoin Simba; Sudan are under lockdown owing to Covid-19.

The Msimbazi based side are currently leading the race for the 2019/20 league title. They have managed to get 71 points from the 28 matches played and need about 15 points to be crowned.

On Saturday, June 13, Mwadui FC will host Young Africans at Kambarage Stadium in a tie expected to kick-off at 16:00 EAT. This is a first-round match, the Matchday 17, which had not been honoured before the league was cancelled in mid-March.

Yanga's participation in the Caf made the fixture hard to be played then.

The second match will see Coastal Union host third-place chasing Namungo FC at Mkwakwani Ground with its kick-off time similar to Yanga vs Mwadui's.

On June 14, champions Simba SC will host Ruvu Shooting at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam and second-placed Azam FC will be at home at Azam Chamazi Complex, against Mbao FC.

Yanga will again be on duty on June 17 when they shall be hosted by JKT Tanzania at Jamhuri Stadium.

The Coastal Union vs Namungo FC, Azam vs Mbao FC, Simba vs Ruvu Shooting and Yanga vs JKT matches are Matchday 29 action.

The matches will be played on a home and away basis after the government changed its tune where it had ordered the action to be played at one centre.