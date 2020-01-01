Chama: Yanga SC will sign Simba SC star if price tag drops – Eymael

The Belgian coach reveals to Goal they can go for the signing of the Zambian player from their rivals if the price is good

Young Africans (Yanga SC) coach Luc Eymael has revealed they will go for the signing of Simba SC player Clatous Chama if the club adjusts the asking price for his services.

On Monday, Simba warned clubs seeking to sign the Zambian player they will be compelled to pay more than 800m/- for his services.

The forward has strongly been linked with a transfer to Simba’s rivals Yanga ahead of next season.

“If Yanga wants to sign Chama, they should follow all necessary procedures which include breaking his existing two years contract with the club plus paying 350,000 dollars equivalent to over 800m/-,” Simba CEO CEO Senzo Mazingiza is quoted by Daily News.

The Belgian coach has now told Goal they will only go for the player if the price is one they can afford.

“It is not that we are not interested but I think they [Simba] put a buyout clause I think 350, 000 dollars,” Eymael told Goal on Monday.

"I don’t know exactly the figure you know there are a lot of rumour and I don’t say I am not interested in the player wants to come to our team it is fine if the price tag is reduced.

"I don’t think we will sign a player I have not listed, like [Chama] was a good player from Simba but to avoid a problem with Simba we have two or three players in but now it becomes difficult you now, I am stranded in and the league is also stopped.”

Asked on whether Yanga are interested to sign Yidah Sven from of , Eymael said: “I don’t know the player from Sharks, I recommended different players, one or two players from Rwanda, one from Belgium.

“One from Burundi one or two players from , also one player from , I recommended those signings and it will not be me to decide but I have forwarded the same to the committee.”

Chama scored the 90th-minute goal to send Simba into the quarter-finals of the Caf after a 2-1 win over AS Vita.

He joined Simba in 2018 from Zambia’s Lusaka Dynamos and has since been one of the most reliable midfielders at the club.