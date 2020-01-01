Coronavirus: Yanga SC without coach as Eymael stranded in Belgium

The Belgian coach confirms to Goal he was intending to travel on Wednesday but now he cannot after the airport ban in Dar es Salaam

Young Africans (Yanga SC) coach Luc Eymael has been forced to postpone his return to after all flights to and from the country's airports were banned owing to the coronavirus.

On Sunday, the Tanzania authorities suspended all flights to and from the country's international airports and also implemented mandatory quarantine for anyone arriving from high-risk countries, even for those without symptoms.

Eymael, who signed for Yanga from Black of on a short-term deal, was due to return to Tanzania on Wednesday from his native , but will now not make the trip.

“The [club] send me the latest news on airport ban, I had already received my ticket to go back on Wednesday, so what can I do now, I cannot go by swimming,” Eymael told Goal on Monday.

“I am not the only one, my fitness coach, my physio and there are also other players who are outside, foreign players who travelled to their native countries after the league took a break and the coach of Azam FC is also out of the country.

“I had already secured my ticket for Wednesday, but what can I do now, we have to wait for the re-opening of the airport but I am always in touch with the management.”

The much-travelled Belgian coach, who has also handled AFC Leopards of , insists the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) will have to postpone the restart of the league when the Covid-19 pandemic is contained.

“We also need to wait, I think they will have to postpone the restart of the league because most of the time they are following what is going on down in South Africa and South Africa have already postponed their league to end of May, so let’s wait and see what will happen," he concluded.

Eymael is chasing the league title with Yanga alongside the domestic Cup.