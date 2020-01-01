Chama: Simba SC set price tag for Yanga SC target

The Mainland champions have warned their sworn rivals they will have to part with a huge sum to sign the Zambian star

Simba SC have warned clubs seeking to sign Clatous Chama that they will be compelled to pay more than 800m/- for his services.

The Zambian forward has strongly been linked with a transfer to Simba’s rivals Young Africans (Yanga SC) ahead of next season.

It is the reason the Mainland champions have opened up about the players’ next move with club CEO Senzo Mazingiza saying in football, business must always be done.

“If Yanga wants to sign Chama, they should follow all necessary procedures which include breaking his existing two years contract with the club plus paying 350,000 dollars equivalent to over 800m/-,” Mazingiza is quoted by Daily News.

Chama scored the 90th-minute goal to send Simba into the quarter-finals of the Caf after a 2-1 win over AS Vita.

He joined Simba in 2018 from Zambia’s Lusaka Dynamos and has since been one of the most reliable midfielders at the club.