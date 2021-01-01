Caf Champions League: Simba SC vs Al Ahly to have 30,000 fans – Manara

The African body has accepted the request by the Msimbazi giants to have fans grace the vital clash set for Mkapa Stadium

Confederation of African Football has allowed 30,000 fans to attend the Group A Caf Champions League match between Simba SC and Al Ahly on Tuesday.

The Tanzanian champions will face the African champions in their first-round meeting at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium and according to Simba spokesman Haji Manara, Caf has accepted their request to have fans attend the match.

“Caf has told us we can have 30,000 fans only during the match,” Manara told reporters in Dar es Salaam. “And this being a big match, fans will pay Tsh3000 for terraces, Tsh, 15,000 for VIP B and Tsh30,000 for VIP A.

“For those purchasing tickets they must do so by the end of Monday night since from Tuesday, which will be matchday, the tickets will increase in price with those for the terraces going for Tsh5,000, VIP B Tsh20,000 and VIP A Tsh40,000.”

On Friday, Simba formed a rallying call by coining ‘Total War in Dar’ as their slogan ahead of the key game.

“The last time we met here in Dar es Salaam we defeated Al Ahly 1-0 in 2019 and our slogan then was 'Yes, we can',” Manara told reporters on Friday.

“Before the last game [vs FC Platinum] we said 'War in Dar' a war that was fought in 90 minutes, it was a war of blood and sweat and we emerged victors.

“This time around the clarion call is 'Total War in Dar'. Al Ahly are a big team but we are at a point of no return. We must fight them and we must win.”

The Msimbazi giants opened their group campaign with a vital 1-0 away win against AS Vita Club of the Democratic Republic of the Congo while the African champions cruised to a comfortable 3-0 win against Al Merrikh of Sudan.

The Egyptian giants, led by South African coach Pitso Mosimane, were yet to start their group stage fixtures as they were taking part in the Fifa Club World Cup held in Qatar, where they managed to clinch a bronze medal.

For Simba, it was Congolese forward Chris Mugalu who delivered the three points after stepping up to score from the penalty spot for the 1-0 win while Al Ahly benefited from Mohamed Magdy Afsha, Walter Bwalya, and Mahmoud Kahraba's goals to move top of the group, but on goal difference.